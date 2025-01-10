Stampede sparks outrage over Vaikunta Ekadasi token system

Tirupati: A tragic stampede at a token distribution centre in Tirupati on Wednesday night claimed six lives and left dozens injured, underscoring the challenges of the current token issuance sys-tem for Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with critics highlighting the extended 10-day darshan period and the reliance on advance tokens as significant factors. Even the Chief Min-ister N Chandrababu Naidu also pointed out that and asked the TTD officials to dwell more in-to it and even consult the Agama pandits on its sanctity.

Vaikunta Ekadasi, an annual festival at the Tirumala hill temple, traditionally lasted two days, with devotees accessing darshan through online Rs.300 tickets or Sarva (free) darshan lines without additional tokens. However, in 2021, under the YSRCP, the TTD trust board led by YV Subba Reddy extended Vaikunta Dwara darshan to 10 days to accommodate more devotees.

To manage the anticipated influx, TTD introduced free Time-slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) to-kens, distributed at multiple counters in Tirupati and Tirumala. This change significantly in-creased the number of pilgrims but also brought logistical challenges.

Recurring issues of overcrowding and occasional stampedes have been reported since the system’s introduction. In 2021, the problem was serious which led to the minor lathi charge on devotees by the police. In the subsequent two years also minor incidents were reported.

Even jostling of the devotees in the queue lines in Tirumala was reported in the 90s. But, this magni-tude of the stampede and the death of devotees never happened in the history of the TTD.

For this year’s celebrations, TTD announced the distribution of 1.20 lakh SSD tokens for dar-shan on January 10, 11, and 12, beginning at 5 AM on Thursday.

Tokens were issued at 94 coun-ters—90 across eight centers in Tirupati and four in Tirumala. From January 13 to 19, SSD to-kens will be distributed at three centers in Tirupati.

Despite measures such as deploying police personnel and installing CCTV cameras, the sheer volume of devotees overwhelmed the arrangements, leading to overcrowding and chaos. Ini-tial reports suggest that the stampede was triggered by unmanageable crowd surges and in-adequate crowd control measures.

TTD Board chairman B R Naidu expressed regret over the incident, calling it a tragic adminis-trative lapse. He revealed that he had warned officials of potential chaos and emphasised the need for strict management, but the situation spiralled out of control.

The Wednesday incident has intensified calls for a review of the token issuance system. While the extended darshan period aims to accommodate more devotees, critics argue it has exac-erbated logistical and safety issues. Observers suggest that the reliance on SSD tokens has led to congestion at distribution centres, and the scale of the influx appears to have outpaced the administration’s preparedness.

Many devotees and experts are urging TTD to explore alternative methods, such as increasing the number of distribution centres, deploying more personnel for crowd control, and improving infrastructure at high-demand locations. The tragedy has highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the system to ensure the safety of devotees in future celebrations.

But, the Chief Minister even said that the devotees prefer to get the tokens in Tirumala itself because of its sanctity and asked for a thorough review of issuing tokens in Tirupati.

Other reasons cited by many people in the surrounding areas include the lack of sufficient po-lice force at Rama Naidu School which is purely a local area. This time it was said that some auto drivers have brought devotees from other locations to this place as it never witnessed huge rush. With this, the devotees’ numbers have skyrocketed beyond expectations.