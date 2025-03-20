Standards plunged during YSRCP rule: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh expressed deep concern that the academic standards in schools in the State have plunged deeply due to the imprudent decisions of the previous YSRCP government.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council by members Duvvarapu Rama Rao, P Ashok Babu and B Tirumala Naidu on Wednesday, Lokesh said that during the YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024, the fifth class students felt very difficult to read even the second grade Telugu books.

“The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) has clearly mentioned that while 57 per cent of the students could easily read the books during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019, the percentage has fallen to 37.5 during the YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024,” the HRD Minister said.

In 2014, almost 80 per cent of the eighth standard students could easily read second grade Telugu books, this has fallen to 53 per cent by 2024, Lokesh regretted. During the YSRCP government the total strength of government schools and junior colleges came down by a whopping 12 lakh which has now gone up to 33.4 lakh, he said.

That YSRCP government had forcibly imposed the inadvertent decisions and unplanned reforms on parents and teachers, he said and felt that the students opted for private schools as local issues were not taken into consideration while releasing the GO 117. Declaring that 10 to 15 radical reforms were being introduced in the academic sector by the TDP-led NDA government to improve the educational standards, Lokesh made it clear that political interference will be totally avoided in the process of the transfer of teachers.

With a view to getting the best outcome, the State Cabinet resolved to pass the Teachers Transfers Bill and it has been passed in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The Bill will be placed in the Council on Thursday for its approval, the HRD Minister said.

Technology will be incorporated into teaching, Lokesh said, adding that after a lesson is taught the teachers should present a 60-second video to sum-up the lesson and the students will be assessed later with the help of Clicker Technology. Then prescriptive homework will be given, he said.

Maintaining that a mega teacher meeting has already been conducted, Lokesh said that this kind of meetings will be conducted twice in the coming academic year. An excellent progress card has also been designed for an interaction among the teachers, parents and students, he stated. The NDA government is making every effort to extend quality education to students through Model Primary Schools concept by appointing one teacher for a class which has over 60 student strength, the Minister said.