Star Hotels form association to promote hospitality excellence

Vijayawada: Under the visionary leadership of Prabhu Kishore, Chairman of Novotel, Gokaraju Gangaraju, Chairman of Lemon Tree Premiere, M Rajaiah, Chairman of Vivanta, Muttavarpu Murali Krishna, Managing Director of Fortune Murali Park, the senior hoteliers of Andhra Pradesh have unanimously decided to form the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) at a meeting held in Vivanta here, according to a communiqué from the association.
The aim of the association is to promote hospitality excellence by representing 3-star and above hotels in Andhra Pradesh, advocating tourism-friendly policies, and upholding highest standards in hygiene, service, sustainability and safety — making the state a premier destination for travellers.
The Executive Board of Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) include RV Swamy, Chairman of Hyatt Place at Vijayawada, as the president, S Murthy Chittoory, JMD of Venky Residency at Kakinada, as general secretary, Gudisa Shivakumar, MD of SVN Lake Palace at Vizianagaram as treasurer, Bala Krishna Reddy MD of Taj Bliss at Tirupathi as Vice-President, Ghattamaneni Venkat, JMD of Daspalla Group at Vizag also as Vice-President, MV Pavan Kartheek, MD of Elegant at Vizag as the joint secretary are elected.
In addition, the members of the association include Pandu Choudhary, MD of Shelton & La Hospin at Rajahmundry, Sharan Valluru, MD of GRT Grand at Vijayawada, Pratap N, MD of Gowtham Grand Guntur, Nageshwara Rao, GM of Vivanta at Vijayawada, S Prashant, GM of Daspalla Hotels.
Prabhu Kishore, Gokaraju Gangaraju, M Rajaiah and Muttavarpu Murali Krishna have consented to be on the Advisory Board, the press statement said here on Thursday.