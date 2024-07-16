Start new courses in mining, geology & drought studies, MP tells CUAP

Anantapur: The newly elected MP Ambika Lakshminarayana Valmiki visited the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) here on Monday.

He was received by the Vice-Chancellor, CUAP, Prof S A Kori, at the JNTU Incubation Centre premises.

The MP evinced keen interest to know about the development of the university since its establishment in 2018. Prof Kori made a presentation to the MP with regard to the progress made by the university in academics and also the upcoming campus at Janthuluru.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the MP that the next semester starting in August will commence from the new campus. The university is offering an additional 12 courses in the coming academic year and introducing PhD programmes in six subjects. Currently, students from more than 20 States are studying in the University.

The features and facilities of the new campus and the status of construction was explained to Ambika Lakshminarayana by the Vice Chancellor while Executive Engineer, CPWD, Sreenivas elaborated on the technical details.

Prof Kori also presented various activities conducted by the university including the Phase-II of the construction and updated him about some of the issues for the new campus like water, electricity, building of compound wall and encroachment by villagers.

The MP assured CUAP that he would take up the matter with both the Central and State governments and mentioned that he would personally meet the Union Minister of Education as well as the CM of Andhra Pradesh in this regard.

After the presentation made by the Vice-Chancellor, the MP appreciated the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor and the entire staff of the Central University over the progress they achieved in a short time.

He suggested that the university start programmes in subjects like mining, sociology, textiles, geology, anthropology and drought studies which are essential in the region.

He said the university is doing a commendable job by developing the academics on the NEP-2020 model and thus contributing to developing the district as an educational and knowledge hub in the region.