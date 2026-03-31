State cracks down on errant private buses

Vijayawada: In a bid to curb road accidents in the state, the transport department has intensified inspections across the state. Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has directed officials to take stringent action against private buses operating in violation of rules, particularly those running with overloads.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, transport officials conducted special checks at toll plazas and border check posts statWewide. According to officials, a total of 976 private travel buses were inspected in a single day. During the drive, cases were registered against 193 buses found operating without proper documents or violating regulations, and heavy fines were imposed.

The inspections are being carried out continuously at 16 main points across the state to ensure strict enforcement of transport norms.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister made it clear that the government will not compromise on passenger safety under any circumstances. He noted that some bus operators are illegally transporting commercial goods and running buses with excessive loads, thereby endangering lives. W

He warned that strict action would be taken against those violating safety norms and urged all operators to adhere to regulations.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said passenger safety remains the top priority.