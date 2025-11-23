State govt appoints chiefs to 11 corporations

Vijayawada: The state government on Saturday issued orders appointing chairmen to 11 state corporations, filling key posts across welfare, cultural, and development bodies.

According to the notification, Kalyanam Siva Srinivasa Rao from Narasaraopet has been appointed chairman of the AP Police Housing Corporation. Vetukuri A V S Satyanarayana Raju will head the AP State Advisory on Child Labour, while Vikram has been named chairman of the AP Official Languages Commission.

For the Urdu Academy, the government selected Maulana Shibili from Vijayawada as chairman. In the fisheries sector, Yatagiri Ramprasad from Kadapa has been appointed chairman of the AP Fishermen Cooperative Society Federation. Chirumamilla Madubabu from Macherla will lead the Palnadu Urban Development Authority.

The government also named chairmen for various caste and community welfare corporations. Konda Shankar Reddy from Itchchapuram will serve as chairman of the AP State Reddika Welfare and Development Society. Minnappa from Yemmiganur has been appointed chairman of the AP Kurni and Karikala Devotees Welfare and Development Corporation. Mukthiyar from Podduturu will head the AP State Sheik Welfare and Development Corporation. Sarikonda Venkateswara Raju from Sattenapalli will lead the AP Batraju Welfare and Development Corporation. Wanaparthi Veerabhadra Rao from Pattipadu has been appointed chairman of the AP State Perika Welfare and Development Society.