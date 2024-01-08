State govt is encouraging ganja smuggling: Nara Lokesh

Chittoor: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YCP gang made a girl who went to school in Chittoor district addicted to ganja. A girl addicted to ganja was sexually assaulted. He said that the hell that mother went through for not being able to protect her eyes is still moving in front of her eyes.

Nara Lokesh revealed that the girl was sent to a de-addiction center. He said that during the YCP rule, ganja has entered schools and temples. Nara Lokesh stated that the incidents taking place in the state prove that the government which is supposed to be control is encouraging.