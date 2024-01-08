Live
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
- Over 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 with Indian operators inspected, no adverse findings: DGCA
Just In
State govt is encouraging ganja smuggling: Nara Lokesh
Highlights
Chittoor: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YCP gang made a girl who went to school in Chittoor district addicted to ganja. A...
Chittoor: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YCP gang made a girl who went to school in Chittoor district addicted to ganja. A girl addicted to ganja was sexually assaulted. He said that the hell that mother went through for not being able to protect her eyes is still moving in front of her eyes.
Nara Lokesh revealed that the girl was sent to a de-addiction center. He said that during the YCP rule, ganja has entered schools and temples. Nara Lokesh stated that the incidents taking place in the state prove that the government which is supposed to be control is encouraging.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS