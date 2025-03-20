State govt keen on development of maritime sector: Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure B C Janardhana Reddy said that the State government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu initiated several measures for the development of maritime sector.

The Minister participated in the fourth national Sagaramala Apex Committee meeting held at Vignan Bhavan, New Delhi. The meeting was presided over by Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Santanu Thakur, Chief Ministers and Ministers of several States participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhana Reddy said that the State government initiated several measures to make AP as maritime hub. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took the initiative for the development of maritime sector.

As part of it, several ports including Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Kakinada and Mulapeta will be developed at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore. Besides 10 fishing harbours will be developed at a cost of Rs 3,520 crore.

The Minister said a skill development centre will be set up at Ramayapatnam port to overcome the shortage of skilled workers in ports. He said that the AP government has been preparing a master plan for maritime waterways. Janardhana Reddy handed over a memorandum to the Union Minister for setting up a greenfield port and ship building unit in Bapatla district. The Minister also interacted with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Karnataka minister for ports MS Vaidya and discussed on development of ports.

Secretary for Investments and infrastructure Yuvaraj, AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya and CEO Pravin Aditya were also present.