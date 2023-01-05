State govt purchases 19 new SUVs for CM's convoys

Vijayawada: The state government purchased 19 new SUVs for use by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, official sources said.

Of the 19 Toyota Fortuner vehicles, four will be made bullet-proof and two more will be fitted with jammers as part of the VIP security measures, sources in the intelligence security wing said.

With many ministers claiming that Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon start functioning from the port city of Visakhapatnam – which the YSRCP government wants to make the executive capital of the state – half of the newly-procured fleet would be stationed there for the Chief Minister's use, the sources said. A new fleet of seven convoy vehicles for the Chief Minister was purchased in mid-2019 after he assumed office.

"These vehicles are in a fit condition as they have not been used much. But, with the Chief Minister likely to shift his base to Visakhapatnam, we need another set of vehicles. Accordingly, the new vehicles have been bought," a senior security official said. One set would be stationed in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister's convoy normally has two bullet-proof vehicles and a jammer. As the new fleet will be split into two sets, four BP vehicles and two jammers are being readied. (PTI)