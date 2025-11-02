State govt releases Rs.1,000 cr for Polavaram displaced

Vijayawada: The state on Saturday released Rs 1,000 crore as compensation to families displaced by the Polavaram irrigation project, with water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu accusing the previous YSR Congress regime of derailing the project and neglecting rehabilitation efforts.

Addressing a meeting of displaced families at Velerupadu in Eluru district, the minister said the NDA coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was committed to completing the project and ensuring justice for all evacuees. “The previous government left the displaced to their fate. Our government has resumed construction, cleared arrears, and put Polavaram back on track,” he said.

Ramanaidu recalled that under Naidu’s earlier tenure in 2016, Rs 700 crore had been distributed to the project-affected families. After the NDA returned to power in January 2024, another Rs 900 crore was disbursed. “Now, Rs 1,000 crore is being directly deposited into farmers’ accounts. Every displaced family will receive full compensation by December 2026 under Phase-1,” he said.

The minister said 49 of 75 rehabilitation colonies were already under construction, with tenders worth Rs 739 crore finalised for housing and infrastructure development.

The government aims to complete relief, rehabilitation, and colony works by June 2026, while the project itself is targeted for completion by December 2027.

Criticising the previous YSRCP administration, the minister said it failed to complete even three percent of work between 2019 and 2024, compared to 72 percent achieved under the earlier TDP government.

“Not a single bag of cement was used for rehabilitation colonies in five years. Even Rs 3,385 crore released by the Centre was diverted,” he alleged.

Ramanaidu urged farmers to remain vigilant against “political forces that betrayed the displaced” and reaffirmed that the NDA government would ensure both justice and completion of the multi-purpose national project on schedule.