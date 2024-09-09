State govt’s ‘mismanagement’ led to Vijayawada floods, flays Kannababu

Vijayawada: Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Kurasala Kannababu has strongly criticised the TDP-led coalition government in the State and held Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the mismanagement that caused the devastating Vijayawada floods

Addressing the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Sunday, Kannababu said officials were making contradictory statements on the flood havoc.

While the Irrigation department claims that they warned the revenue department 20 hours in advance, NTR District Collector said that they had no information.

The YSRCP leader questioned why the Budameru canal modernisation was not take up by the previous TDP government between 2014 and 2019 and flayed the TDP for trying to blame former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to cover up their failures.

He further criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for not conducting a single review meeting on the Vijayawada flood situation at the Secretariat at Velagapudi for the last eight days.

He said that the TDP-led NDA government in the State seemed more focused on managing its public image in the media than addressing the critical flood management issues.

He said that despite multiple flood warnings, CM Naidu’s government failed to take adequate steps to evacuate people from the danger zones. He pointed out over 45 lives were lost due to heavy rains and devastating floods and the flood victims are still waiting for essential relief supplies, as the State government has been slow to respond.

Kannababu called for immediate action urging the government to expedite relief measures and take proper precautions as more heavy rains are expected in the coming days.