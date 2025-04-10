State-level panel formed for auctioning AgriGold properties

Vijayawada: Following the request from the director general of police of Crime Investigation Department to constitute state and district-level committees to conduct auctions to the AgriGold properties and other proceedings as per the orders of the Special Court at Eluru, the state government constituted a state-level committee.

According to an order issued by principal secretary of home, Kumar Vishwajeet here on Wednesday, the chief secretary would be the chairman of the state-level committee which would comprise secretary of information and public relations, secretary, IT, IG, stamps and registrations, special secretary of municipal administration and urban development and former DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as members and the DGP, CID as convener.

T Kutumba Rao has been designated as the financial expert for the evaluation and auction of AgriGold properties and other related proceedings. In addition, an authorised person of AgriGold Farm Estates India as directed by the Special Court would be in the committee.

The order stated that there would be the district-level committees comprising the joint collector/RDO, district registrar, district PRO, district IT officer-E-auctions, additional SP/DSP of CID, AO of MAUD and an authorised person of AgriGold Farm Estates India as directed by the Special Court at Eluru.

The district-level committees are directed to undertake tasks of physical verification of the properties, collect the valuation of the properties from sub registrars concerned, collect fair market price from authorised agencies and mutation of AgriGold lands in revenue records.

The state-level and district-level committees were instructed to take further necessary action in the matter.