State-level school band competitions held

Vijayawada: Sport splay a key role in developing discipline, self-confidence, and leadership qualities among students, said Samagra Shiksha (SS) State Project Director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao. He inaugurated the State-level School Band Competitions at the Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Zilla Parishad High School (KBC ZPH) at Patamata here on Tuesday.

Teams from various districts participated in the Brass Band and Pipe Band categories for both boys and girls. SPD Srinivasa Rao received the salute at the inaugural parade. Speaking on the occasion, he said that participation in sports and band activities helps students build teamwork and coordination skills essential for success in life. Citing the example of badminton star PV Sindhu, he said many legends began their journey at the school level and urged teachers to encourage students to take part in sports and cultural activities. He also expressed hope that at least 50 schools would participate in the competitions next year. The winners were Montessori Indus Residential School, Kurnool (Brass Band Boys), Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam, Jangareddygudem (Pipe Band Girls), and PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malkapuram, Visakhapatnam (Brass Band Girls), who will represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming zonal-level contest involving 11 states.

Samagra Shiksha ASPDs Dr MR Prasanna Kumar, K Ravindranath Reddy, KGBV Secretary D Devananda Reddy, School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh Secretary G Bhanumurthy Raju, and others attended.