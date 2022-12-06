State seeks Centre's financial help for medical colleges

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Medical, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini urged Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to provide financial support of the Union government for 17 new medical colleges being built in the State.

The Health Minister along with the Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu visited New Delhi and met the Union Minister on Monday.

She narrated the steps being taken up by the State government for the development of infrastructure facilities in the hospitals and medical facilities in the State. She also explained the Family Physician concept, YSR Health Clinics.

She sought the Centre's support for the medical colleges in the State. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has responded positively to the request of the state government and assured to grant funds.