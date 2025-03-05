Live
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
- Second trial incineration of Union Carbide's waste to begin today
- LG, CM kick off plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill site
- Telangana: Intermediate Public Exams Kick Off with 4.88 Lakh Students
- Telecom gear major Nokia exporting up to 70 pc of its production from India
- 5 injured in firing between rival groups in Jyoti Nagar
- Bengal school job case: Candidates got jobs after submitting blank answer sheets
- High Court grants bail to Christian in ED case
Just In
State will be transformed into Swarnandhra Pradesh by 2047
Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that the objective of the State government was to...
Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that the objective of the State government was to transform into Swarnandhra Pradesh by 2047.
The Minister participated in the 12th convention of Asia Pacific Reginal Circular Econamy Fourm (APRCEF) organized in Jaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Speaking the occasion, he said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been initiating several steps for achieving this target including implementation of Central government sponsored schemes Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Viksit Bharath (VB) by involving all sections.
The Minister said the State government was taking effective measures for pollution control and achieving environmental balance. The Minister said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was adopting a highly sophisticated technology in the construction of State capital Amaravati.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and others participated in the convention.