  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

State will be transformed into Swarnandhra Pradesh by 2047

State will be transformed into Swarnandhra Pradesh by 2047
x
Highlights

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that the objective of the State government was to...

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that the objective of the State government was to transform into Swarnandhra Pradesh by 2047.

The Minister participated in the 12th convention of Asia Pacific Reginal Circular Econamy Fourm (APRCEF) organized in Jaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, he said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been initiating several steps for achieving this target including implementation of Central government sponsored schemes Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Viksit Bharath (VB) by involving all sections.

The Minister said the State government was taking effective measures for pollution control and achieving environmental balance. The Minister said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was adopting a highly sophisticated technology in the construction of State capital Amaravati.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and others participated in the convention.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick