State will progress with collective efforts only, says Lokesh

New Delhi: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh made it clear that the Visakha steel plant could be protected only because of collective efforts. “Let us continue it in the interest of the state,” he said.

Union ministers Srinivasa Varma, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP MPs and the BJP leaders met Lokesh in New Delhi who is on a visit to the national capital. The IT minister said that within seven months of the TDP-led NDA coming to power in the state, funds could be obtained for the Visakha railway zone, Amaravati, Polavaram and for the Visakha steel plant only with joint efforts.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the Union ministers and the MPs for the progress of the state Lokesh said that he is very happy as several issues, including the Visakha Steel Plant problem, have been resolved in such a short time.