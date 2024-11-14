Stay away from drugs, youth exhorted

Anakapalli : District SP Tuhin Sinha exhorted the youth to excel in education, sports and work towards a bright future without falling for drug abuse.

Attending ‘Sankalpam’ programme held at Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday, he called upon the students to follow the right path, improve their communication skills and reach higher goals.

With an aim to eradicate consumption of ganja and other intoxicating substances, the youth were made aware of the impact of drug and ganja abuse through the ‘Sankalpam’ programme that stressed on the slogan ‘be smart, don’t start’.

“If you know the information of people transporting or consuming drugs, contact the police WhatsApp number 9392918196 to help police maintain a drug-free district,” Tuhin Sinha said.

The SP expressed concern over the youth getting addicted to drugs. He said they should be aware of its harmful impact and stay away from falling prey to them.

The SP stated that the district police have launched the special drive under the banner of ‘Sankalpam’ to explain how the youth were ruining their lives due to drug abuse and to guide them to lead a normal life giving up vices.

If people are caught with ganja and other similar substances, the SP said that they would be sentenced for a period of 20 years.

“The youth are becoming criminals by stealing money to fund their vices. There would be police surveillance on those who have become criminals and no matter what job they get into and even if they plan to go abroad, their criminal record will be put forward during the police verification,” the SP cautioned.

Speaking on the occasion, film director Nakkina Trinadha Rao opined that the police should act stricter against ganja peddlers.

DIET chairman Dadi Ratnakar explained concern over ganja being available in the form of chocolates and in liquid state. He advised the youth and students to be vigilant in this regard.

He called upon everybody to work hard to make the State as well as the country drug-free. As part of the programme, videos were played on how drugs were influencing the youth along with associated consequences.

Through a Power Point presentation, how intoxicants have a negative effect on the body and nervous system of the youth was highlighted. College Principal R Vaikunta Rao, district medical officer Krishna Chandra, among others, were present.