Step up efforts to prevent crimes: SP

Aspari (Kurnool district): Kurnool District SP Vikrant Patil conducted a surprise inspection of Aspari Police Station on Tuesday.

He instructed police officers and staff to remain vigilant in carrying out their duties to prevent crimes.

During the inspection, he inquired about the working conditions of the police personnel and listened to their concerns. He provided necessary suggestions and guidance. He also inspected the police station premises and emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

He directed the officials to conduct awareness programmes under the ‘I am Cyber Smart’ initiative to educate the public and students, preventing them from falling victims to cybercrimes.

Additionally, he ordered the disposal of seized vehicles involved in various cases and emphasised the need to reduce pending Unidentified (UI) cases. He also instructed officers to intensify night patrolling. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of Drunk and Drive checks and Open Drinking inspections. Furthermore, he advised the police personnel to treat victims approaching the police station with respect and dignity.

The programme was attended by Aspari Circle Inspector D Mastan Vali, Aspari Sub-Inspector (SI) Narasimhulu and other police personnel.