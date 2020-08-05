Steps afoot to strengthen staff in Covid hospitals: Minister Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the government was making serious efforts and working with commitment to control the spread of the coronavirus.



Addressing a meeting at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Minister said the government was recruiting doctors to see that there is no dearth of doctors or staff in Covid hospitals.

"In this crucial time of distress, we should take care to ensure that the frontline warriors do not lose their self-confidence and courage. People who are panicking with no information made available about their relatives admitted in the ward tend to get agitated and approach the doctors. However, they have to mention proper contact number while admitting the patient in the case-sheet," the Minister mentioned.

Talking to Joint Collector Govinda Rao, District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao and King George Hospital Superintendent P V Sudhakar on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao recalled his recent visit to VIMS. In this meeting, he sought action on the assurances given earlier. He said, additional staff will be recruited and there will be 213 staff nurses on contract basis, data entry operators and paramedical staff, totalling 370.

This apart, 55 new doctors will be appointed soon. They will be available 24 hours for the patients, the Minister stated.

He said that cleanliness should be ensured in and around the hospital surroundings. The Minister wanted doctors to interact with Covid-19 patients through video conference and take their guidance on improving services.