Steps initiated to bring down tiger threat

Vizianagaram: A week after the tiger kills a cow and caused panic among the public in Dattirajeru, Merakamudidam and Mentada mandals for the past few weeks, the government has initiated steps to sensitise the public regarding the beast. The royal Bengal tiger was caught on camera at Puligummi village of Merakamudidam mandal and it had killed a cow here. The unusual incident occurred here has terrified the public and especially farmers and they dare not to go into their fields for farm works.

The forest officials came to a confirmation after examining the pugmarks as that is the royal Bengal tiger aged around four years. P Rammohana Rao, Conservator of Forests advised the people to exercise restraint and take precautions till the tiger reaches its habitat from the district. District Forest Officer S Venkatesh and Parvathipuram Sub Divisional Forest Officer B Rajarao visited the forest area of Puligummi villages along with P Rammohan Rao and neighboring villages on last Sunday and examined the footprints of the recently roamed tiger.

District Forest Officer S Venkatesh said that Rs 35,000 was given as compensation to the farmers for two cows killed by the tiger. In addition, the issue was discussed in Zilla Parishad General Body Meeting recently and the Minister Botsha Satyanarayanaa and ZP Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao also directed to Forest officials to catch the tiger.