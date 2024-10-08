Live
Just In
Steps on to bring down tomato, onion prices: Atchanna
- Minister for agriculture and marketing K Atchannaidu said efforts are on to prevent increase in prices of tomato and onions.
Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture and marketing K Atchannaidu said efforts are on to prevent increase in prices of tomato and onions.
The minister conducted a review on prices of onions and tomato with agricultural and marketing officials, including B Rajasekhar, Ahmed Babu and Vijaya Suneetha.
He directed the officials to initiate steps to bring down prices of onions and tomatoes in market by procuring them from farmers directly and supplying to Rythu Bazaars in the state.
The officials said that they procured 1.35 lakh kg tomato and 21,000 kg onions and supplied to Rythu Bazaars.
The minister said steps should be taken to bring down the prices of both onions and tomatoes. He directed the officials to insist on display of vegetable price list in Rythu Bazaars.