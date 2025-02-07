Steps to implement P-4 policy from Ugadi: CS

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The government is taking steps to implement the P-4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) policy in the state from the upcoming Ugadi, said chief secretary K Vijayanand while reviewing the P-4 policy with the officials and the district collectors who participated virtually at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that the P-4 policy will be implemented with the aim of eradicating poverty. The CS said that the government will invite industrialists, NRIs and others who come forward to help the poor to the P-4 inaugural programme to be held on Ugadi and bring them all under one umbrella to initiate the implementation of P-4.

As part of Swarna Andhra Vision-2047, Vijayanand said vision plans should be prepared at the settlement, village, mandal and constituency and district levels to reach the goal of achieving a growth rate of 15 per cent every year.

He also instructed the district collectors to appoint a district-level officer as the nodal officer for each constituency. He said that the nodal officer will be assisted by a team of six members, including five from the village or ward secretariats and a professional from the planning department.

He said that the details will have to be collected through a special questionnaire by the planning department and the consultancy survey will have to be collected from February 7 to 22. During this time, the panchayat raj and rural development department will hold village assemblies and panchayat meetings, the planning department will hold meetings with various public representatives, NGOs and experts at the district level under the leadership of the in-charge minister, and the education department will provide information to students at the school and college levels.

He said that essay writing, personality competitions, and a marathon on the need for poverty eradication in district centres through the municipal department should be organised.

In the wake of Reliance coming forward to set up 500 compressed biogas plants in the state, the chief secretary directed the district collectors to take immediate steps to identify the places required for their establishment. He said that 25 acres of land would be required for each plant and proposals should be sent to the CCLA for advance position. He said that appropriate steps should be taken for the establishment of these by fully involving farmers’ producer associations, self-help groups, and forest conservation committees.

Vijayanand instructed the officials to conduct a survey by March 15 to set up an MSME park for each assembly constituency in the state. He said that the MDOs and the Municipal Commissioners should monitor the EMSME survey to ensure that it is conducted properly.

Earlier in the meeting, State Planning and Finance Principal Secretary Piyush Kumar explained through a PowerPoint presentation the implementation of the P-4 policy and the issues to be taken for the formulation of settlement, village, mandal, constituency and district plans as part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision Plan. Similarly, Industries and commerce secretary Dr N Yuvraj explained through a PowerPoint presentation the steps to be taken regarding the conduct of the MSME survey.

IT and RTGS secretary K Bhaskar, RTGS CEO Dinesh Kumar, Veerapandian, Keerthi, Shiva Prasad, Ananta Shankar and other officials participated in this meeting, while several secretaries and district collectors participated virtually.