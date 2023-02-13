Sterilisation, ARV key to control rabies

Tirupati: Animal birth control coupled with anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) for stray dogs is the only proven permanent solution for dog menace, said Dr S Chinni Krishna, Chairman Emeritus, Blue Cross of India during his visit to Animal Care Land of animal welfare organisation in Tirupati on Sunday.

Stray dogs too were an integral part of the ecosystem. Killing or displacement of stray dogs would never work and was also illegal. It is the responsibility of each Municipality and Gram Panchayat to tackle the problem through stabilisation of the dog population.

He added that rabies can be eradicated if 80 percent of the dog population was sterilised and immunised and appreciated the municipal commissioners of Naidupeta, Venkatagiri and Sullurpeta, who took efforts in covering 90 percent of dog population in coordination with Animal Care Land. Dr NV Sreekanth Babu, Founder of Animal Care land explained about the programme being implemented in coordination with various local bodies.