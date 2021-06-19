Stone for reconstruction of Kanipakam temple to be laid on June 23

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy said the foundation stone for reconstruction of Kanipakam Temple will be held on June 23. It may be stated here that Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu met K Narayanaswamy at Vepanjeri along with the priests of Srivarasiddi Vinayakaswamy Temple, Kanipakam on Friday and extended the invitation of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Narayanaswamy said the Covid protocol would be strictly followed during the foundation laying ceremony. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to develop Kanipakam temple in all respects, he said. Immediate steps should be mooted to finalise the master plan of Kanipakam temple development, he added. YSRCP district general secretary M S Babu, and Kanipakam temple priests were present.