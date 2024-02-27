Stone laid for 4 railway projects

Vizianagaram: Prime minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones in a virtual mode for four railway projects in Vizianagaram district on Monday. He set stone from Delhi for the three railway stations to be given facelift under Amrit Bharat scheme. Cheepurupalli, Kothavalasa and Bobbili stations will be renovated and a foot-over-bridge will be built in Vizianagaram city.

An amount of Rs 48.98 crore will be spent to construct a bridge at BC colony across the track in Vizianagaram city and Rs 18.77 crore will be spent for Kothavalasa station renovation, Rs 21 crore for Cheepurupalli station and Rs 16 crore for Bobbili railway station.

Deputy chief signalling engineer of Waltair division Ch V Karunya and BJP leaders B Sivaprasad Reddy and took part in the programme organised at Mango yard. Painting , quiz and elocution competitions were organised to the school students on this occasion.