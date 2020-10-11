Stop circulating fake news in social media: Srikakulam SP Amith Bardhar

Srikakulam: People should be aware of circulation of fake news through social media in recent days, stated Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar.



Launching an awareness drive for police officials, staff and women protection police at village level over circulation of fake news through social media at Police Training College here on Sunday, the SP suggested the officials to initiate stern action on those, who are circulating fake news through social media and misleading the people.

On the occasion, the SP distributed T-shirts with a tagline "Say no to fake news" to women protection police. Village volunteers, village secretariat staff, women protection police, youth, students and women should be aware of fake news relating to religion, temples and prayer rooms.

After receiving the source details through WhatsApp and any other mode, he said the cops should take stern action immediately on concerned persons and stop the circulation of fake news to avoid confusion among people. He suggested the village elders to guide the people on any wrong incident, which creates disharmony in society. Additional SP P Soma Sekhar, sub-division and circle level police officials participated in the programme.