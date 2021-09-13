Stop delivery of welfare benefits to the rich

Linking liquor sales with Aadhaar will be useful to the government because the government can get data on sale of liquor and details of the buyers.

The government will get information about the persons, who are purchasing the liquor.

The data that will be collected by the government on liquor sales to Aadhaar will be useful for implementation of welfare schemes and preventing ineligible people from getting the benefits.

The government must take measures to save public money by preventing the delivery of welfare schemes to the rich, who are not eligible for.