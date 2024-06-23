‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign from July 1 to Aug 31

Tirupati : The State government has launched an intensive two-month campaign to combat diarrhoea, focusing on awareness and prevention, from July 1 to August 31. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad discussed the action plan with all district Collectors via video conference on Friday. Following this, Collector HM Dhyana Chandra held a meeting in Tirupati with officials from various departments on Saturday. He emphasised the need for a concrete action plan to prevent diarrhoea through improved personal hygiene. The campaign, titled ‘Stop Diarrhoea,’ will involve coordinated efforts from Panchayat Raj, RWS, municipalities, health, and education departments to protect children under five from diarrhoea-related deaths.

A district-level task force has been established for the campaign, with mandal-level committees to be formed by Monday. Health department officials have been instructed to ensure the availability of ORS packets, zinc tablets and IV fluids up to the level of village health clinics.

A major personal hygiene initiative, including hand hygiene education, will be carried out with the support of village and ward secretariat staff, ANMs, and Anganwadis. Additionally, the campaign will promote measles and rotavirus vaccinations.

Water pollution tests will be conducted at all water sources and measures will be taken by the PR, RWS and municipal departments to address contamination and repair leaking drinking water pipelines. All water tanks will be cleaned. Training sessions for stakeholders from the ward and village secretariat level will be held from June 24 to 30, supervised by the medical and health department.

Similarly, identifying 0 – 5 years age group children has to be completed before June 30. District Revenue Officer K Penchala Kishoe and other officials attended the meeting while division and mandal level officers took part virtually.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari informed The Hans India that ORS corners will be established throughout the district, providing ORS packets and zinc tablets. These corners will be located at wellness centers, PACS, Anganwadis and schools. Special attention will be given to large gatherings such as folk festivals and other functions to prevent outbreaks. The campaign's goal is to achieve zero diarrhoea deaths, with the health department coordinating efforts with other departments to achieve this target.Earlier this month, a diarrhoea outbreak occurred in Nandimangalam Dalithawada of Puttur municipality, resulting in two deaths and several hospitalisations. The health department conducted medical camps until the situation was brought under control.