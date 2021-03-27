Stop false campaign on Amaravati assigned lands: TDP to YCP

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLA D. Narendra Kumar on Friday accused the ruling YCP leaders and the 'blue media' of continuing their baseless misinformation propaganda against the TDP on the issue of Dalits' assigned lands in the Amaravati Capital City project.

Narendra Kumar advised the YSRCP to stop its vicious campaign considering the fact that the Chandrababu regime issued GO 41 only to enhance benefits to the Dalits in the allotment of plots under the land pooling scheme. Without realising this fact, CM Jagan Reddy's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other YCP leaders were still spreading falsehoods and lies in their blue media only to mislead the public.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader demanded the YSRCP leaders to say whether it was wrong to issue GO 41 to increase the size of plots to be allotted to the Dalit beneficiaries. The Amaravati Dalit residents have clearly said that they were not forced to sell their lands. But still, the YSRCP leaders were shamelessly continuing their ill motivated campaigns. The TDP visualised Amaravati as a self-sustained Capital and spent Rs 10,000 cr on its basic infrastructure. Now, the Jagan regime is saying nothing on Capital development after throwing Amaravati to the winds.

Narendra Kumar said that the general public have realised how the YCP leaders were shedding crocodile tears and showing false love on the Dalits' cause. Jagan Reddy and his MLAs must have least commitment to the cause of wellbeing of the weaker sections. It was a fact the previous TDP regime issued GO 41 only to ensure bigger benefits to the Dalits. But, the YSRCP and its blue media were continuing its smear campaign with the sole purpose of crushing Amaravati. The CM showed boundless love for the Amaravati residents at the time of elections but after coming to power, he started making all sorts of dark plans to kill the people's city.

The TDP leader deplored that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was spreading falsehoods without knowing the fact that the people have seen through his dubious role as the de facto Home Minister of the State while the actual Home Minister is relegated to the background without any say in the administration. Narendra Kumar challenged the YSRCP government to order a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court into the massive, multi-crore scam, being carried out in the acquisition of Dalits' assigned lands in Visakhapatnam in the name of GO 72 and house sites distribution. He accused the ruling party coterie and their loyalists of setting their sights on over 30 lakh sq yards of precious land that would come into the hands of the Government under the arbitrary GO 72. Each sq yard would cost around Rs 5,000 going by the market rates and the total cost of the 30 lakh sq yards would come to around Rs. 15,000 cr.

The TDP leader demanded an explanation from CM Jagan's Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and the ruling party blue media on the conspiracy behind the massive acquisition of 6,299 acres of lands in the port city limits. Of this, there are over 2,552 acres of Dalits' assigned lands. Over 15 per cent of the total 6,229 acres would come back to the government towards development. This would come to nearly 30 lakh sq yards of precious lands for grabbing which the ruling party mafia was making all out efforts now.