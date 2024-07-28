Stop harassment of Asha workers: CITU

Tirupati : A delegation of CITU leaders, led by its district president G Balasubrahmanyam and district general secretary Kandarapu Murali, met the DMHO on Saturday and submitted a memorandum expressing concern over the increasing incidents against Asha workers in Tirupati district.

CITU leaders said in Balayapalli mandal TDP leaders threatened Asha worker Krishnaveni not to come to duty and resign her post.



The TDP leaders also pressed local medical officer to remove Asha workers in the mandal and even tried to attack the medical officer when he refused. They requested the DMHO to take immediate steps to stop harassment and attacks on Asha workers in the mandal.

