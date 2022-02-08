Stray dogs give villagers sleepless nights in Kurnool

Kurnool: The residents in several villages in Kurnool district are spending sleepless nights due to stray dog menace. According to sources, in the recent times several dog bite cases have been reported at the Primary Health Care (PHCs) centres in the district. Even people are taking every possible care to save themselves from dog bites during morning hours and spending sleepless nights.

In some villages, during night times, the residents are watching the colonies and driving the dogs out of the village. The villagers are urging the officials concerned to catch the dogs and save themselves from their attacks. According to a reliable source, at least two dozen people have suffered dog bites at Joladarasi village in Koilkuntla mandal and the victims have taken treatment at Revanur and Koilakuntla government general hospitals. One Magadala Obulesu, a dealer of the civil supplies department and a resident of Joladarasi told The Hans India that the village has around 200 dogs.

People are unable to sleep peacefully during night times due to the hauling and barking of dogs. He said the dogs form into groups and fiercely fight when encountered with other group of dogs. When someone tries to drive them out, the dogs attack those persons. In one such incident, he suffered a dog bite while trying to drive them out, said Obulesu. He said that a week ago, around eight people were attacked by the dogs. The issue was taken to the notice of the Koilakuntla MPDO and the village secretary but no one has taken any step to tackle the dog menace, lamented Obulesu.

Another dog bite victim, Bhagyalu said that some unknown persons of adjacent villages have dropped 2-3 rabid dogs in Joladarasi. She urged the officials to catch the dogs and save them from their attacks. Dr Vidya Sagar of Revanur Primary Health Care (PHC) centre told The Hans India that seven to eight cases have been reported a week ago. Even two cases have been reported on Sunday. The victims were given five doses of vaccine, said Dr Vidya Sagar.