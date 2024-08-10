Streamlining of admin at KGH assured

Visakhapatnam : KGH Superintendent K Sivananda mentioned that patients and attendants can raise a complaint for any problem they face in the hospital.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he informed that dedicated numbers are facilitated for the convenience of the patients. He made it clear that if hospital staff demanded any bribe, disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in such activities.

Better medical services are being provided in KGH and efforts are being made to improve the relationship between doctors and patients, the superintendent said.

Keeping the complaints received from the patients in view, a command control centre has been set up in the Collector’s office, he informed. Patients can complain to 0891-2590100 or 2590102 on any issue.

He said registration of medical records under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will be of great benefit to the patients. If the patient tells the Abha ID number, the doctor will know the health history of the patient, he mentioned. “We are setting up eight counselling centres to help the patients. Also making arrangements to send the reports through WhatsApp without making the patients wait,” Sivananda said.

At present, about 2,800 OPs are registered in the hospital daily. The superintendent stated that the staff in the OP department is made available with mobile phones and issuing OP tickets easily to those who do not have smartphones.

He mentioned that they are streamlining the process of issuing birth and death certificates at KGH.