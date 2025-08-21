Stree Shakti a responsibility, not burden: Transport minister

Vijayawada: Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said Stree Shakti is not a burden as it is considered as the responsibility of the state government. “It is because of the blessings of women that N Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister for the fourth time. We are proud to launch this scheme for women,” he said.

He was addressing the media here on Wednesday to announce the successful implementation of the scheme, which offers free bus travel for women across the state.

”The media and opposition parties were eagerly anticipating the launch of the Stree Shakti scheme,” said Ramprasad Reddy. ”It gives me great pleasure to hold a ’Stree Shakti Success Meet’ today, much like a film success meet.”

The minister reported that approximately 65 lakh women availed of free bus travel within the first six days of the scheme’s launch. So far, the state has allocated about Rs 25 crore to APSRTC to cover the costs.

Looking ahead, Reddy announced that 750 new electric AC buses will be introduced soon, with a total of 2,500 electric buses planned over the next four years. He also stated that AC facilities will be added to Palle Velugu buses within the next two years.

Regarding land allocation for investors, he clarified that this is done to attract investments and that the land remains under the control of APSRTC.

”We consider the implementation of this scheme to be a result of our good deeds in a past life,” said the minister.

The press conference was also attended by APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, and other senior officials.