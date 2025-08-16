‘Stree Shakti’ scheme launched

Puttaparthi: The Andhra Pradesh government’s prestigious Sthree Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women, has been hailed as a landmark decision enhancing dignity and mobility for women, said State BC Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles Minister S Savitha and District Collector TS Chetan.

The scheme was formally launched at the local RTC bus stand, where Minister Savitha, Collector Chetan, and MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy jointly flagged off the buses under the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savitha described Sthree Shakti as a historic step benefiting women, girls, and transgender persons across the State.

Out of 11,449 APSRTC buses in Andhra Pradesh, 8,458 (74%) are now operating under this scheme, covering Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Express, Metro Express, Ordinary City, and Enclave Route services.

The free travel facility applies to journeys anywhere within the State.

She emphasized that the scheme not only removes the financial burden of travel for women but also improves connectivity between rural and urban areas, thereby supporting women’s safety, convenience, and economic independence. Beneficiaries can avail of free travel by presenting Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration card.

Collector Chetan said that in the district, 315 buses—196 Palle Velugu, 14 Ultra Palle Velugu, and 105 Express—are allocated to the scheme, serving 150 routes from villages to mandal and district headquarters. Women’s daily ridership is expected to grow by 33%, from 25,000 to 30,000, with an annual district-level benefit of Rs120 crore.

The event was attended by former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, RDO Suvarna, RTC RM Madhusudhan, DM Inayatullah, and other officials.