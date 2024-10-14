Strengthening culture and tradition through ‘Bheemili Utsav’

Visakhapatnam: MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced that ‘Bheemili Utsav’ will be commenced from December 1.At the ‘kolattam’ competitions organised by Ganta Narayanamma Trust in Bheemunipatnam constituency, the MLA said during the prize distribution programme that the objective of the utsav is not just to promote culture and tradition but also provide an opportunity to talented artistes.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that ‘Bheemili Utsav’ will be held to reflect the culture and traditions of Visakhapatnam.Earlier, the Bheemunipatnam MLA assured that the constituency would be developed as a role model for other segments to follow suit and the initiation of utsav is a step taken towards this direction.

Artistes will be given a platform to showcase their talent and skills, the MLA informed, distributing the prizes to the winners of the folk dance.

Pointing out how the YSRCP government neglected the cultural space gravely, the MLA recalled that both ‘Visakha Utsav’ and ‘Bheemili Utsav’ were organised in a grand manner annually during the TDP tenure and they would be resumed now.

Irrespective of their political affiliation, Srinivasa Rao stated that 60 ‘kolattam’ teams from Bheemili rural, Anandapuram and Padmanabham mandals of the constituency participated in the competition.

Appreciating the ‘kolattam’ dancers for their competitive spirit, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that he was drawn towards the cultural event and would plan to organise a similar programme in his constituency as well.Later, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Palla Srinivasa Rao presented trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

Bheemili RDO K. Sangeet Madhur, youth leader Ganta Ravi Teja, TDP leaders, Jana Sena Party Bheemili in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep, BJP in-charge K Ramanaidu, among others, participated in the event.