Stress on human intelligence to acquire knowledge

Bhimavaram: Knowledge acquisition and job security are possible only with human intelligence, stated Brain-O-Vision Solutions founder and CEO Doddi Ganesh Nag while addressing the inaugural programme of five-day boot camp and 24 hrs Hackathan organised by Information Technology (IT) Department of SRKR Engineering College here on Monday.

Head of IT Department Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju presided over the programme.

Ganesh Nag advised the students to properly utilise time and money at the same time improving their knowledge through self-learning of technologies. 'Majority of engineering students are stopping studies with undergraduate qualification, which is not correct. Every engineering student must acquire post graduate qualification with subject concerned, which would help them to get more knowledge with same core group. It is helpful for future development,' he added.

In-charge Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju and IT Head Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju said that the Central government in the recent budget allocations made it clear that there are plans to set up three Data Science Centres in three major institutions in the country. They also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used data science technology to effectively prevent garbage at the largest devote place Kumbhmela after the corona pandemic.

College secretary and correspondent SRK Nisant Varma, vice-president SV Ranga Raju, coordinator Dr I Hemalatha, convener Dr K Kishore Raju and others participated in the programme.

Several students from different parts of the country participated in the conference in beautiful traditional dress to showcase the unity in diversity.