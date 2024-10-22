Stress on importance of organ donation

Rajamahendravaram: The Department of English at Government College (Autonomous) organised an awareness workshop on blood, organ, and body donation on Monday, in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust (SPECT) from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Ramachandra RK urged students to actively engage in these noble causes.

The workshop featured key speakers Dr Seethamahalakshmi, Chairperson of SPECT, and V Vinod Balu, General Secretary of SPECT, who highlighted the importance of blood, organ, and body donations in saving lives.

Dr Seethamahalakshmi explained how every individual can make a difference through their contributions and urged students to spread awareness about the critical need for organ, blood, and eye donation.

Head of the English Department M Srilakshmi, along with other faculty members and students, participated actively in the session. The English Department honoured Dr Seethamahalakshmi and Vinod Balu for their valuable contributions.