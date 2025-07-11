Stress on shared responsibility in nurturing students

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College hosted a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting for Intermediate students here on Thursday aimed at strengthening the crucial collaboration between parents and the institution. The event was characterised by insightful discussions and a shared commitment to fostering responsible citizens. The meeting was inaugurated by Rector Fr Dr PR John, who extended warm Guru Purnima greetings and underscored the importance of shared responsibility in nurturing students.

Correspondent Fr Dr A Rex Anjilo highlighted that the future rests in the hands of children. Principal Fr Dr S Melchior addressed the critical transitional phase for students who have recently completed Class10. He emphasised the need for continuous parental vigilance and moral guidance to help students navigate uncertainties and grow into responsible individuals.

Vice-Principal Fr Suresh Kumar shared his personal journey as a Loyola alumnus, illustrating how parental support and Loyola’s educational values can profoundly transform a student’s life. Pratibha Award winners P Jayashree, K Bunny, and M Varshita were felicitated alongside their parents. Prashanthi, a student’s mother, expressed her gratitude for the Talliki Vandanam support received through the government’s welfare schemes. TheTalliki Vandanam pledge was administered by Telugu lecturer Joseph.