Strict action against urea diversion, warns collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has warned that strict action, including criminal cases, will be taken against those involved in diverting urea meant for farmers.

He cautioned officials that any negligence or irregularities in distribution would not be tolerated.

The Collector instructed that the distribution process must be smooth and hassle-free so that farmers do not face any difficulties.

The Collector held a teleconference on Thursday with sub-collectors, RDOs, agricultural department officials, DSPs, and tahsildars to review the situation.

He said that the Chief Minister had reviewed the urea supply and distribution process through a video conference the previous day. Special surveillance and monitoring have been set up across the district, including control rooms to address farmer complaints immediately.

Inter-state border check-posts have been strengthened to prevent smuggling, and six criminal cases have already been registered in this regard.

Currently, 1,329 tonnes of urea are available in the district, with an additional 904 tonnes received today. By the 6th of this month, another 2,600 tonnes are expected, followed by a further 2,600 tonnes, bringing the total to 6,104 tonnes.

The Collector assured farmers that there is sufficient stock and urged them not to panic. He directed officials to maintain proper records of distribution, ensure urea is first supplied to Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), and then to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

Strict vigilance will also be maintained on private dealers to prevent black marketing, overpricing, diversion, or artificial shortages.

He encouraged the promotion of nano urea and instructed officials to record and share success stories through farmers’ WhatsApp groups.

Agricultural officials from Kowthalam, Holagunda, Adoni, Mantralayam, Kodumur, Kosigi, Alur, Pattikonda, and C. Belagal mandals were directed to address local issues and ensure smooth distribution. Adoni Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj, District Agriculture Officer Varalakshmi, and other officials participated in the teleconference.