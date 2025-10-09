Strict enforcement of law and safety regulations: DGP Harish

Vijayawada: In view of ICC Women’s Cricket Match at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and the political programme of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Narsipatnam on Thursday (October 9), elaborate multi-district security and traffic arrangements have been put in place across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Wednesday announced that the State Police would strictly enforce all legal and safety regulations to maintain public order and ensure the safety of citizens. Permission for YSRCP programme has been granted only within the approved route, timing, and itinerary under Sections 30 and 30A of the Police Act, 1861, he said.

The DGP made it clear that any deviation, additional halt, or crowd mobilisation beyond the sanctioned plan would automatically cancel the permission and lead to immediate police action and criminal prosecution. He stated that law applies equally to all, regardless of political status or affiliation.

Further, he said police have prohibited processions, rallies, or mass gatherings along or ahead of the convoy route, including NH-16, SH-38, and connecting roads. YSRCP organisers have been instructed to prevent supporters from assembling or obstructing the route. Any attempt to mobilise crowds or block traffic would invite firm legal action under a zero-tolerance approach, he added.

DGP Harish Kumar directed the officials to disperse unlawful gatherings, impound unauthorised vehicles, and initiate criminal cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Police Act. The organisers must submit a written undertaking accepting personal responsibility for any breach or untoward incident.