Strict enforcement of PC & PNDT Act is vital: Collector

Anantapur: Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, emphasized the need for strict implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PC & PNDT Act).

He directed officials to ensure that the Act is enforced stringently to prevent female foeticide.

The District-Level Multi-Member Appropriate Authority Committee meeting on the PC & PNDT Act was held on Saturday at the Mini Conference Hall of the Anantapur Collectorate, chaired by the District Collector.

On this occasion, he stated that not a single girl child should be lost before birth in the district.

He highlighted that among the ten core priorities of the State government, prevention of sex determination, along with eradication of ganja and drugs, are highly significant.

He termed sex determination a serious offence.

He called upon the police department, voluntary organisations, the medical and health department, and the judiciary to work in coordination. He urged that any information related to illegal sex determination should be reported promptly. He instructed that awareness posters with messages like ”Let us protect girl children, let us support their growth” should be displayed in all schools and also be made visible on the district collectorate display boards.

He also ordered officials to collect details of scanning centers involved in illegal sex determination in Ballari, Karnataka, and conduct decoy operations.

The Intelligence Wing was directed to submit relevant reports. He strictly warned that under no circumstances should sex determination tests be conducted, and stern action would be taken against violators of the law.

Among those who participated in the meeting were District Medical and Health Officer Dr E.B. Devi, RDT representative Dr Durgesh, CI Bhasha, Demo Officer Thyagaraju, Deputy HEO Gangadhar, and others.