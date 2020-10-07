Strive to get ODF Plus city status to Guntur, civic chief tells officials

Guntur: GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to take steps to get ODF plus city certificate to Guntur city. She addressed a meeting held at GMC office on Tuesday.

She said that GMC has set up home compost with the cooperation of ITC Ltd. They have set up a vehicle shed for plastic waste generated in Guntur city and planning to produce diesel from it. She further said that at present 400 tonnes of waste is being generated in the city and added that they have taken suggestions of solid waste management experts.

She directed the officials to take godown to segregate the waste collected by the workers. She directed them to create awareness among people to make home compost and recalled that vermi compost unit was set up in the city. She said that GPS was set up to every vehicle carrying garbage in the city.

GMC additional commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi, deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, D Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.