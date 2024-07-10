Strive to improve SSC results: Collector to teachers

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Ranjit Basha said 10th class is the first step to pursue higher education. He said the teachers should strive to see that every tenth class student passes the public examination with distinction.

The Collector was speaking after visiting Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Memorial government welfare boys hostel at Peddapadu village on Tuesday.

The Collector inspected the hostel. Later he enquired with the social welfare officer about the cosmetic charges and mess charges being paid to the students. The officer brought to the notice of the Collector that bills up to the month of March have been received and for the remaining months the bills have been uploaded in the CFMS. The Collector during the inspection, asked the staff to carry out repairs to doors of toilets. Ranjit Basha said that they will sanction the required funds for the repair works. He later inspected rice and other commodities besides the food prepared to the students at the kitchen.

He enquired about the menu being followed and inspected the quality of rice, eggs, chicken, banana and others.

Interacting with a ninth class student Shanti Babu, the Collector enquired asked about the food being served to them. He asked whether the food is being served according to the menu or not and whether it is sufficient or not. Shanti Babu said that they were being served food as per the menu.

The Collector asked the students to work hard make to the dreams of their parents come true as they spend their hard earned money for the education of children.