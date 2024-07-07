Strive to make Tirupati a model city: MLA to officials

Tirupati : City MLA Arani Srinivasulu emphasised on improving basic facilities including augmenting drinking water supply, maintenance of drains and up keep of the roads and overall cleanliness of the city.

The MLA on Saturday held a meeting with heads of all departments in Tirupati Municipal Corporation which is the first meeting after he became MLA in which he spoke in detail on developing the city in all aspects to make it a model city in the State. With regard to the master plan roads, the MLA said the officials should first ascertain their requirement and convenience of the people.

On the maintenance of the drains, he said that he found at many places the drains were closed due to dumping of waste and wanted creating awareness among the people to prevent dumping of the household waste into the drains. He also wanted modernisation of Rythu Bazaar, vegetable markets and fish markets and directed the officials particularly to see proper cleaning and clearing of waste in fish markets to contain bad smell coming out causing inconvenience to the people.

Commissioner Aditi Singh explained various ongoing development works in the city. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Mohan, MEs Chandrashekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, revenue officer Sethu Madhav, KL Varma and Chitti Babu were present.

