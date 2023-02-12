Strive to promote tech in rural areas, Venkaiah tells students

Bhimavaram: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu suggested to the students to make efforts to bring down technological gap between the urban and rural areas in the country.

He lamented that the rural India has not witnessed development on par with the cities and urban areas. Venkaiah participated as the chief guest at the 33rd Annual Day celebrations of the SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram on Saturday. College president Sagi Prasada Raju presided over the programme.

Venkaiah exhorted the students to pursue their studies sincerely and actively participate in sports, yoga and other activities which would ensure their academic development. He suggested that every student should not study merely to secure a job but also have a vision to serve the nation and develop technology in the rural India.

He inaugurated an AICTE lab set up with Rs 2.5 crore at the college. Later, he interacted with the students and asked about the research and academic studies. College president Sagi Prasada Raju, secretary and correspondent SRK Nisant Varma, college Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and others spoke on the occasion.

College vice-president P Krishnam Raju, Gokaraju Rama Raju, SV Ranga Raju, governing body members Dr K S Vijayanarisimha Raju, Sagi Prateek Varma and others attended the annual day celebrations.