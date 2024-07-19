Live
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
- The art and science of baking
Just In
Strive to strengthen BJP
Highlights
BJP AP president Daggubati Purandeswari with leaders of Parchur Assembly constituency
Parchur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari urged party leaders to strengthen the party from the grassroots-level.
The BJP leaders of the Parchur Assembly constituency met Purandheswari at her residency in Karamchedu in Bapatla district on Thursday.
She asked them to plant saplings in the six mandals of the constituency, under the ‘Amma Kosam Oka Chettu.’
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS