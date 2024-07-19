Strive to strengthen BJP

Parchur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari urged party leaders to strengthen the party from the grassroots-level.

The BJP leaders of the Parchur Assembly constituency met Purandheswari at her residency in Karamchedu in Bapatla district on Thursday.

She asked them to plant saplings in the six mandals of the constituency, under the ‘Amma Kosam Oka Chettu.’