Student ends life over failure in Inter exams

Vizianagaram: In a heart-wrenching incident, Mogasala Shravanthi (19), an Intermediate second-year student, committed suicide reportedly over failure in Inter exams. The incident occurred at Munjeru village in Bhogapuram mandal.

SI Paparao informed that Shravanthi, daughter of Mogasala Rambabu and Shyamala of Munjeru, was studying at Sri Basara Junior College in Thagarapuvalasa, Visakhapatnam district. Her parents are daily wage farm labourers. When the Intermediate results were released, Shravanthi came to know that she had failed in chemistry. Distraught and alone at home, she allegedly hanged herself.

Her sudden and untimely death has left her parents devastated and the village community in shock. Based on a complaint lodged by her father Rambabu, the police have registered a case and started investigation.