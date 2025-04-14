Live
- Pawan’s wife gets her head tonsured
- Waqf protests turn violent in Bengal
- 8 killed in Anakapalli cracker factory blast
- India unveils 'laser weapon' to shoot down aerial targets
- Scorching heat continues in Telangana, orange alert issued for 8 districts
- CM Revanth to launch 'Bhoobharati' today at 5 PM
- US visa bulletin brings bad news for Indians
- SC categorisation comes into effect from today
- TG partners with FTH to boost Quantum Tech ecosystem in Hyderabad
- Rally held to build awareness about Parkinson’s disease
Student ends life over failure in Inter exams
In a heart-wrenching incident, Mogasala Shravanthi (19), an Intermediate second-year student, committed suicide reportedly over failure in Inter exams. The incident occurred at Munjeru village in Bhogapuram mandal.
Vizianagaram: In a heart-wrenching incident, Mogasala Shravanthi (19), an Intermediate second-year student, committed suicide reportedly over failure in Inter exams. The incident occurred at Munjeru village in Bhogapuram mandal.
SI Paparao informed that Shravanthi, daughter of Mogasala Rambabu and Shyamala of Munjeru, was studying at Sri Basara Junior College in Thagarapuvalasa, Visakhapatnam district. Her parents are daily wage farm labourers. When the Intermediate results were released, Shravanthi came to know that she had failed in chemistry. Distraught and alone at home, she allegedly hanged herself.
Her sudden and untimely death has left her parents devastated and the village community in shock. Based on a complaint lodged by her father Rambabu, the police have registered a case and started investigation.