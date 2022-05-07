Student ends life, parents allege SI cheated her

Ananthapuram: Tension prevailed in Pamidi Police Station after parents of students staged protest demanding a strict action against SI Vijaykumar. The irked family members informed that their daughter committed suicide by consuming pesticide after SI Vijaykumar allegedly cheated her in disguise of love.

A case was filed at the Police Station was registered against the SI and the student's body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. The parents and relatives were assured of transparent enquiry into the case and if proven guilty a strict action will be taken against the SI Vijaykumar.

It is said that the student had committed suicide at BA Kottala college by consuming pesticide. The student was reportedly rushed to the hospital but the doctor declared her dead. The family alleged that SI and their daughter were in love and he had cheated her. They said upset over SI's cheating their daughter took the extreme step. An investigation is underway in this regard.