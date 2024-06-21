Students bring name, fame to institutions: Educationist

Bhimavaram: Dean (Research and Development) of Thyagarajar College of Engineering Dr S Bhaskar inaugurated a three-day workshop on ‘Effective Implementation of Outcome-based Education’ at SRKR Engineering College on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students will bring name and fame to the faculty as well as to the institution. He recalled that outcome-based education system was introduced in the developed countries three decades back and achieved good results.

Though India is producing 1.5 million engineering graduates every year, only 10 per cent of them are securing employment. The Central government introduced a new education policy to overcome the problem.

Teacher should also improve skills from time-to-time which is more important to improve standards and should reorient every year to achieve better results.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr Murali Krishnam Raju stated that the SRKR Engineering College has been organising special workshops from time-to-time to improve the standards. College faculty, Deans, and others participated in the workshop.