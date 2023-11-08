Live
Students exhorted to launch start-ups
Kandukuru(Prakasam district): Managing director of Visishta Innovators S Sai Sandeep took part in a workshop on printed circuit board design in Prakasam Engineering College here on Tuesday.
Addressing the students, he advised students to become entrepreneurs and launch start-ups. He assured to give financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation to engineering student
Technical director of the college Dr Kancharla Vijay Srinivas informed that India secured second place in the production of printed circuit boards in the world.
He said that the workshop will help the students to secure PCB designer jobs which are available in many countries.
Principal Ch Ravi Kumar hoped that the students will learn new techniques in the workshop. He complimented the management for organising such workshop.
Technical director Sastri, ECE professors Ramakoteswara Rao, SK Mastan Vali and others were present.